N.S. assembly of chiefs co-chair steps down over fisheries dispute

Membertou Chief Terry Paul has stepped down as co-chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs in a dispute with other First Nations over fisheries, saying his confidence in the organization has been waning for some time.

The assembly had been discussing the definition of a moderate livelihood fishery with the federal government, but those talks broke down last Friday.

"My confidence in the operations of the organization have weakened over time," Paul said in a news release Wedneday.

"While I understand there are many employees who work every day for our communities, I have distrust in some of the issues at hand, primarily with the fisheries files."

The longtime Membertou chief also said he was stepping away from his role with the Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusaqn, also known as the KMK or the Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative.

Continuing at local level

In addition to being co-chair of the provincial assembly of chiefs, Paul was also its lead on fisheries issues.

He could not be reached immediately for comment, but said in the news release he would continue to work on Mi'kmaw fisheries at the community level.

"Supporting our chiefs, our communities and our rights has and always will be my main priority," said Paul, who has served as Membertou chief for 36 years and was re-elected last week for another four-year term.

"When the body that we meet under no longer allows for that support, it's important to adapt as necessary for our people."

Two Nova Scotia bands have been conducting moderate livelihood fisheries for the last month. Others, including Membertou, say they are working on plans to implement their own fisheries.

Self-regulated fisheries

Potlotek band members in Cape Breton have been quietly conducting a lobster fishery in St. Peters Bay, but the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans confiscated more than 150 of their traps nearly two weeks ago. That action led Paul to end talks with DFO last week.

In St. Marys Bay, in southwest Nova Scotia, Sipekne'katik First Nation band members launched a self-regulated lobster fishery and have faced tense and sometimes violent confrontations by commercial harvesters.

Protesters say the fisheries are outside federally regulated seasons and will hurt lobster stocks.

The Mi'kmaq say they are tired of waiting because it's been 21 years since the Supreme Court's ruling in the case of Donald Marshall Jr., which affirmed their right to earn a moderate livelihood from fishing.

That 1999 decision led to confrontations and violence in New Brunswick in 2000 and 2001, but since then, no one has defined what constitutes a moderate livelihood or how it could work.

