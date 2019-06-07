Appeal court reserves decision in assault case

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal has reserved a decision in the case of a Dartmouth man accused of a violent sexual assault against a teenage girl with whom he had a relationship.

Michael Raymond Kobylanski, 43, has been in jail since his arrest in 2015. He was originally facing six charges, including sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

However, in a jury trial in March 2017, he was convicted of assault and acquitted on a charge of choking to overcome resistance. He was sentenced to 20 months in jail followed by three years of probation.

The jury deadlocked on the four remaining charges, leading to a new trial scheduled for early next year.

Kobylanski has gone through four lawyers as his case has made its way through the courts. He is now representing himself.

Argues judge erred

He is appealing his conviction on the assault charge. In his argument, he said the judge erred in allowing the jury to hear of his prior conviction for aggravated assault, which occurred in Ontario in 1997.

In that case, Kobylanski struck a young woman on the head with a rock when she refused his sexual advances. He then sexually assaulted her and abandoned her.

He served most of his 12-year sentence for that conviction.

Kobylanski also argues that the judge in his Nova Scotia trial used the wrong evidence in arriving at the 20-month sentence. Another point of appeal is that his trial lawyer inadequately represented him.

That lawyer, Peter Kidston, testified before the court on Friday. Kidston, who was accompanied by his own lawyer, defended his handling of Kobylanski's case.

Kobylanski said he was frustrated that Kidston didn't put more emphasis on inconsistencies in the complainant's testimony.

Judge warns Kobylanski

The judges pointed out that Kidston's defence got Kobylanski acquitted of one of the most serious charges and the jury couldn't reach a verdict on four other serious charges.

The appeal hearing got off to a rocky start for Kobylanski as Justice David Farrar warned him about what the hearing would involve.

"You have a fundamental misunderstanding of what this court can do," the judge said.

The three-member panel repeatedly warned Kobylanski to remain focused on his grounds of appeal and not try to include arguments about the four remaining charges.

"I'm not going to let this go into some rambling sort of affair," Farrar said.

Kobylanski said the jury got the wrong idea. "This situation is a love story," he told the appeal court. "We fell in love and we were in love."

Emotional closing argument

Kobylanski appeared to grow frustrated with the restrictions the appeal court placed on him and he became emotional in his closing argument.

He referred to the judges as "you guys" on several occasions and at one point added, "I'm not aware of most things legal other than the little bit I've read."

He came to court with a file box full of material, including hundreds of handwritten pages he hoped to use to support his case.

Kobylanski has been denied bail three times and remains in custody. He has been in jail longer than the sentence he received for the assault conviction, something Farrar noted in his comments.

The judges gave no indication on when they will deliver their decision.

MORE TOP STORIES