N.L. student sent to drunk tank in Halifax denies he was intoxicated

A Memorial University of Newfoundland student on a visit to Halifax said he was blindsided when a trip to The Dome Night Club ended with him in the drunk tank, even though he says he wasn't intoxicated.

On Saturday night, Mahmudul Islam Shourov went to the establishment with three other students who were visiting Halifax as part of a work trip.

At one point, Shourov went outside to have a cigarette, but not before asking a staff member inside if the bracelet he'd been given would allow him to come back in.

"His response to that was that, not only is it valid for re-entry, but you do not have to stand in the line. All you have to do was ask the staff member at the door to wave you in," he told CBC's Information Morning.

But when Shourov asked "very politely" to go back into the bar, the bouncer outside told him to join the line.

Mahmudul Islam Shourov standing outside The Dome Night Club in Halifax. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

Shourov said he'd been told his bracelet would allow him to skip the line.​

Shourov said the bouncer made a hand gesture to attract the attention of a nearby Halifax Regional Police officer. "He didn't say anything to the police officer, but [the officer] pinned me down right after."

While Shourov was pinned by the officer, with his face to the ground, he said someone he assumes was a staff member at the night club "took jabs" at him, with either feet or fists, causing bruises.

'I believe the bruises came from hits, not otherwise. So that person added to the difficulty."

Shourov shows a bruise that he believes was caused by an employee of the night club. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

Shourov, originally from Bangladesh, said he also heard this person call him a "bloody Paki."

"I think that refers to anyone whose origin is from Pakistan. I'm not even from Pakistan."

The Grafton Connor Group, which owns The Dome, said in an emailed statement it has reviewed security footage, and Shourov's incident report, and has determined "there was no foul play or assault by their employees."

The Grafton Connor Group declined CBC's requests to see the security footage.

Shourov said his friends, who were also outside the bar at the time of the incident, were told by the police officer to "walk away." The CBC has confirmed the details of this incident with his friends.

'I was shocked'

Eventually, Shourov was put in a police cruiser and taken to Halifax Regional Police headquarters on Gottingen Street. While in the cruiser, Shourov said he attempted to explain to the officer that he wasn't intoxicated.

"I attempted that multiple times … he assured me that he was listening to me, [but] I could clearly tell from his behaviour that he was not."

Shourov said while at The Dome he had four drinks over a 75-minute period, all of them a combination of Jagermeister, a liqueur, and the energy drink Red Bull.

"It's 120 [millilitres] of not-very alcoholic beverage. It's not something that would alter your state of mind, perception or decision-making capability."

He said the officer did not attempt to check his level of intoxication with a breathalyzer test.

Nonetheless, Shourov found himself spending the night in the drunk tank, a holding cell for people who are picked up for being intoxicated, with two other people he said were clearly intoxicated.

"I wasn't intoxicated at all, I was just sitting there thinking about how it all went down," he said. "I was shocked because I haven't been subjected to a similar situation before."

Breathalyzer use not protocol

Cst. John MacLeod, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson, said that it's not HRP protocol for officers to use a breathalyzer before arresting someone for public intoxication.

Instead, police look for signs of intoxication such as difficulty with gross motor skills, difficulty walking, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on the breath.

"And as well, an evidential breath-testing device, we need legal grounds to do that … and again that only comes with impaired driving investigations."

MacLeod said there is an opportunity for someone arrested for intoxication to speak to the officer before being taken to the drunk tank.

"The officer would speak to the individual involved, and again would have to make an assessment of the individual specific to [their] details."

No plans to pay ticket

As for Shourov, he said he couldn't tell what provoked his arrest, but believes it represented a failure of communication both by the establishment's staff and by the Halifax Regional Police.

"Since it happened to me, it could happen to anyone. Really, if you're not listening to an individual, you don't know … what's actually going down."

Shourov said he doesn't believe he did anything wrong that night and doesn't plan to pay the $134 ticket for public intoxication.

