Man arrested in N.B. after Halifax seniors defrauded through scams

Police have charged a man they say was involved in defrauding Halifax seniors of thousands of dollars in recent scams.

Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, Halifax Regional Police and Halifax RCMP received a number of reports about similar frauds, according to a news release.

Each time, the victims were contacted by people pretending to be a relative urgently in need of bail money after being arrested.

The call was then taken over by another person pretending to be in a position of authority, like a police officer or a lawyer, instructing the victim to provide the bail money. The suspects then sent a "bail bondsman" to the victim's address to collect the cash or asked that it be sent by courier.

In a release last month, police said each victim was scammed out of between $5,000 and $10,000.

On Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police officers arrested a man in Moncton with the help of Codiac Regional RCMP and brought him back to Halifax.

The 24-year-old man is set to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face multiple counts of fraud over and under $5,000, participating in a criminal organization, and possession of property obtained by crime over and under $5,000.

