There's a mystery unfolding on a remote shoreline in eastern Cape Breton. A sailboat is grounded on rocks — and there's no sign of the skipper, or anyone else who might have been on board.

Tim Menk, a resident of Gabarus, N.S., said someone in the village noticed the boat a week ago. They found it washed up on a rocky beach a couple of kilometres south of the community.

Menk ventured out to look Tuesday and said the boat is in rough shape. "It's in a shambles fetched up in a rocky shore," he said.

Debris is strewn in the flooded cockpit, he said, and the hull appears to be damaged. The name Liberty is painted on the hull.

The ship might belong to an American named Andrew Bunn. (Submitted by Mark MacGillivray)

A sailboat under the same name and hull number is registered to Andrew Bunn of West Bend, Wis. CBC News has not been able to reach Bunn.

Last month, the Canadian Coast Guard towed Liberty, with Bunn and his dog Atticus on board, to safety in Sydney harbour after the vessel ran into trouble in a storm off Cape Breton.

Bunn told the CBC at the time that he had set sail from the Great Lakes en route to the Caribbean. He said he planned to get some repairs done in Sydney and head to the United States for more extensive work.

The coast guard towed Andrew Bunn's sailboat Liberty to Sydney harbour in September. (Holly Conners/CBC)

Menk said several residents saw a man and a dog walking in the Gabarus area soon after the boat was spotted on the shore last week. But the duo haven't been seen since.

"Nobody knows for sure whether the person that was seen that day walking out of town with a dog and a backpack was indeed Mr. Bunn," said Menk.

There doesn't appear to have been a distress call from the sailboat.

Another resident of Gabarus, Grant Dickie, said people in the community are concerned about fuel that may be leaking from the vessel, and noted that some debris has washed ashore, including rope, fishing line and buoys. Dickie said the shoreline is in a designated wilderness area.

Pollution risk explored

A spokesperson for the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax said neither the coast guard nor the military was involved in any mission involving the vessel.

An official with the Cape Breton Regional Police said the Canadian Border Services Agency asked them to check on the boat, but there is no active police investigation.

The Canadian Border Services Agency wouldn't confirm if it is looking into the matter.

A spokesperson for the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans said Canadian Coast Guard officials will be on scene to assess the vessel for any pollution risk.