Myles Goodwyn, former April Wine singer, dead at 75

Nova Scotia musician Myles Goodwyn, who stepped down earlier this year as the singer of April Wine, died Sunday. The 75-year-old's death was confirmed by his publicist, Eric Alper. The cause of death is unclear.

Musician played his last show with the band in March, but was still helping manage the band

Richard Woodbury · CBC News ·
A smiling man wearing a black suit holds an award up.
Musician Myles Goodwyn poses following his induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during the East Coast Music Awards in Halifax on May 4, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia musician Myles Goodwyn, who stepped down earlier this year as the singer of April Wine, died Sunday.

The 75-year-old's death was confirmed by his publicist, Eric Alper.

The cause of death is unclear.

Goodwyn, who lived in the Halifax area, achieved many feats with April Wine, including selling more than 10 million albums worldwide and receiving 11 Juno nominations. He was inducted this year into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He told CBC News earlier this year that induction was what he was proudest of.

"This one's for me, and songwriting is what I care for most of all…. I think, probably, I stayed in the business because of songwriting," he said. "I'm not the greatest singer, the greatest guitar player. I'm not the greatest songwriter either, but I took great pride in being able to write songs that were popular."

April Wine is shown on stage in an undated photo.
April Wine is shown in an undated concert photo. Goodwyn fronted the group for more than five decades. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

April Wine songs such as Tonite Is a Wonderful Time to Fall in LoveOowatanite and Just Between You and Me are an essential part of Canadiana.

While Goodwyn fronted April Wine for more than five decades, his last show with the band was March 2 in Truro, N.S. He continued to be involved with the group, helping manage the band and writing material for a new album.

Goodwyn told CBC News earlier this year that he was tired of travelling in airports and living out of a suitcase.

"The lifestyle is not healthy for me anymore," said Goodwyn, who had diabetes.

    With files from Jerry West

