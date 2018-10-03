Nova Scotia's new traffic rules seek to protect 'vulnerable road users'

The Nova Scotia government is rewriting the rules of the road for the first time since 1932.

The Traffic Safety Act will replace the Motor Vehicle Act which recognizes highways, roads and sidewalks as shared spaces and that pedestrians, cyclists and those who respond to roadside emergencies deserve extra protection from motor vehicles.

"There are other people who do have access to the road," said Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines during a briefing with reporters before he introduced the bill in the Nova Scotia Legislature.

The proposed law introduces the concept of "vulnerable road users" which includes people who walk, cycle or emergency crews who work alongside roads and highways.

Motorists who injure or kill a vulnerable road user will see their fines double and their licenses automatically suspended for up to six months, after a conviction.

"I think that introducing this new category that will eventually raise the profile and make sure that drivers are respectful the vulnerable road users," said Hines.

The new act also explicitly forbids drivers from using handheld devices such as cell phones or tablets while behind the wheel. Currently the Motor Vehicle Act only forbids the use of a handheld phone to text.

Paul Arsenault, director of special projects at Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal, said the fact the law was limited to texting made it a problem in court.

"We are aware of a few occasions where the Crown was having difficulty because police would have to go to court and prove the fact that the person was texting," he said.

"So the new legislation clarifies that," said Arsenault. "You cannot use the handheld devise in any manner, shape or form."