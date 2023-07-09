MV Confederation remains off its run for Monday morning

Ferry service on MV Confederation between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia is cancelled for Monday morning.

An official from Northumberland Ferries said the 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. sailings from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and the 8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. sailings from Caribou, N.S., were cancelled because of a "continuing mechanical issue."

The company said it will provide an update on Monday for the remaining sailings scheduled for that day.

MV Confederation was removed from service on the weekend of June 17 because of a problem with the vessel's propulsion drivetrain.

Parts were ordered from Germany and the ferry returned to service briefly on July 1 before breaking down again because of another problem. Parts were again ordered to repair the second problem.

MV Saaremaa 1, another ferry that was leased to replace the MV Holiday Island that was scrapped in 2022, is expected to arrive in Caribou late Sunday, the company said.

An email from the company said that ferry will be repositioned to Wood Islands "sometime Monday morning for further preparations."

