Toxins found in shellfish sold at Lunenburg fish shop: CFIA

Officials are warning Nova Scotians about potential toxins in mussels and clams sold at a fish shop in Lunenburg on Thursday.

In a media release Saturday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said it found toxins in blue mussels harvested Monday that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning.

"Mussels and clams harvested on that day were sold to two customers on June 2 at the Corkums Island Mussel Farm and Fish Shop," the release said.

Anyone who ate clams or mussels sold at the shop on Thursday, the agency says, should seek medical attention if they're experiencing any of the following symptoms:

tingling.

numbness spreading from the lips and mouth to the face, neck and extremities.

dizziness.

arm and leg weakness or paralysis.

headaches and nausea.

respiratory failure.

death, in severe cases.

Symptoms start quickly, between 30 minutes to three hours.

"Cooking or freezing will not remove the toxin," the release said.

CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness said the toxin was discovered during a routine inspection and no other unsafe areas have been identified.

The agency said the presence of the toxins found result from conditions in the marine environment, not from issues with harvesting or processing.

MORE TOP STORIES