Urgent treatment centre opening at Musquodoboit Valley hospital

People who require urgent care for non-life-threatening issues will be able to access it at the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit starting Tuesday.

A news release from Nova Scotia Health says people can book appointments starting at 8:15 a.m. each day the centre is open for an appointment later that day or the next day.

People requiring treatment do not need to have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

Examples of treatments available include simple fractures, sprains, earaches, minor cuts and mild abdominal pain, the release says.

The new centre will replace the collaborative emergency centre that operates three days a week.

Roberta Duchesne, director of community and rural sites for the central zone, said the centre will provide more reliable care for the community and a more balanced workload for staff and physicians.

"We will assess the model as we go to make sure it's working the way we need it to work," Duchesne said in the release.

The urgent treatment centre will be open on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 4 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 9 -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 15 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*Friday, April 21 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (*to be confirmed).

Sunday, April 23 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*Friday, April 28 —8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (*to be confirmed).

Sunday, April 30 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The release said the centre will only accept appointments by phone and will not receive ambulances.

