Woman, 46, dies after car leaves road, lands in Musquodoboit River

A 46-year-old woman from Meaghers Grant, N.S., is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Musquodoboit Harbour on Sunday night.

RCMP say the woman's car left Highway 357 and landed in the Musquodoboit River. They were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m.

The driver and only occupant, a 46-year-old woman, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, a police news release said.

Highway 357 was closed for several hours following the crash and then reopened.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

