N.S. music teacher's sexual assault trial set for next November

A Nova Scotia music teacher charged with six historical sex offences will go on trial next fall.

A lawyer for Lorna Elaine Letcher, 65, appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Truro on Tuesday to set trial dates. Letcher will face a two-day trial beginning on Nov. 27, 2024.

A woman went to RCMP in August alleging that she had been sexually assaulted by Letcher between 2005 and 2007. At the time, the complainant was a student at Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro and Letcher was working as the school's band director.

Letcher was charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation on Aug. 25.

She's been free on conditions since then. Those conditions include that she have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

At the time of her arrest, Letcher was volunteering at Redcliff Middle School in Valley, N.S. She lives in that community and had provided music lessons at her home in the past.

When the charges were announced, RCMP said the alleged offences happened in Valley.

