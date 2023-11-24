Fire in garbage bin damages exterior of Halifax museum

The Maritime Museum of the Atlantic is closed this weekend following a fire Friday morning.

Halifax fire and police were called to report of a garbage bin on fire outside the museum on Lower Water St. at 4:40 a.m., according to a statement from Halifax Regional Police.

Kevin Corkum of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was extinguished quickly but crews remained at the scene for several hours.

He said damage was limited to the museum's exterior. He said smoke had to be ventilated from the museum.

The lone evacuee was Merlin the Macaw, a parrot who lives at the museum on the Halifax waterfront.

Ama Lorenz, a spokesperson for the museum, said Merlin was unharmed and has been moved to another part of the building.

The fire is under investigation.

The museum will be closed until at least Tuesday.

MORE TOP STORIES