Tory government appoints former MLA to Council of Atlantic Premiers job

Premier Tim Houston's cabinet is appointing the only Progressive Conservative MLA not re-elected in the last provincial election to a job with the Council of Atlantic Premiers.

Murray Ryan was approved earlier this month as the Nova Scotia government's nominee to be the Atlantic council's next secretary. The five-year term has an annual salary of $150,000, which is paid by the council. The four Atlantic provinces fund the council.

"This is a critical time for the Atlantic provinces, as we face population growth as well as health-care challenges, affordability, climate change and shifting to greener sources of energy," Michael Noonan, a director with Communications Nova Scotia, said in an email.

"We share many of the same goals and will expect to work in greater cooperation than ever before. Mr. Ryan has the skills and experience to take on this role for the four provinces."

Ryan could not be reached for comment.

Provinces take turns appointing secretary

A chartered professional accountant for more than 25 years, Ryan was tapped by Houston to run for the Tories in a byelection in 2019 after the party removed a previous candidate.

Ryan would go on to win the district of Northside-Westmouth and served as the Tories' finance critic. He was defeated by Liberal candidate Fred Tilley in the 2021 provincial election that saw the Tories form a majority government.

"With his background, he will bring to the role strong operational management skills along with an understanding of government decision making," said Noonan.

The role of secretary is responsible for arranging and organizing council meetings. The secretary also manages agenda planning and records of meetings of Atlantic intergovernmental affairs deputy ministers, oversees the council budgeting process and management of the council staff and office.

Noonan said the four Atlantic provinces take turns appointing the council secretary. The current secretary, Mary Moszynski, was nominated by the P.E.I. government. Before taking that job, Moszynski was director of communications for former P.E.I. premier Wade MacLauchlan.

