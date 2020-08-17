Shawntez Downey parole timeline to be decided in Tylor McInnis murder case

Shawntez Neco Downey, the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tylor McInnis, is expected to find out today how long he will stay behind bars before he's eligible for parole.

McInnis' body was found Aug. 23, 2016 in the trunk of a stolen car left in a cemetery in North Preston.

Downey automatically gets a life sentence for second-degree murder, which has a minimum parole ineligibility of ten years, but it can be longer. The Crown is recommending no parole for 21 years.

Downey was found guilty of killing McInnis in 2019, but his sentencing was postponed to allow for a cultural assessment to be prepared.

During the trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, the Crown argued McInnis had gone to North Preston that night intending to trade drugs for a gun, but Downey decided to rob him instead and shot him to death.

Deadly encounter

Testimony by Ronald Sock during Downey's trial outlined what happened to McInnis.

Sock testified he saw Downey hit McInnis with a gun that night. When McInnis ran into the woods, Sock said Downey pursued him.

Sock said he stayed behind and hog-tied Thompson with a dog leash.

Thompson was put in the back seat of his own car by Sock and driven a short distance. Sock then said he heard a single gunshot.

The Downeys and their accomplices took Thompson's car, with Thompson bound on the floor in the back seat, and loaded McInnis's body into the trunk.

They then abandoned the car and its contents in a North Preston cemetery.

No eyewitnesses to shooting

At the time, Crown attorney Cheryl Schurman said while there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting, there was sufficient evidence for the jury to reasonably infer what happened.

Thompson was able to escape from the car the next morning and walk to the home of relatives. In his testimony, he claimed to have little memory of what happened that night.

Downey was also found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement involving a second victim, McInnis's friend, Liam Thompson.

Downey's younger brother, Daniel Romeo Downey, has already been sentenced as an accomplice to McInnis' killing, as has Nicco Smith, who pleaded guilty to being an accessory.

