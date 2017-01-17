Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Shawntez Neco Downey

The second-degree murder trial of Shawntez Neco Downey is winding down in a Halifax courtroom as the Crown begins its closing arguments this morning.

Downey is accused of killing 26-year-old Tylor McInnis, whose body was found almost three years ago in the trunk of a stolen car left in a cemetery in North Preston, N.S.

Along with the murder charge, Downey is also facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement involving a second victim, McInnis's friend Liam Thompson.

The closing arguments are expected to take all day.

Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.