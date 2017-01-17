Live Blog
Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Shawntez Neco Downey
The second-degree murder trial of Shawntez Neco Downey is winding down in a Halifax courtroom as the Crown begins its closing arguments this morning.
Tylor McInnis was 26 when he was found dead in trunk of car in North Preston in 2016
Downey is accused of killing 26-year-old Tylor McInnis, whose body was found almost three years ago in the trunk of a stolen car left in a cemetery in North Preston, N.S.
Along with the murder charge, Downey is also facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement involving a second victim, McInnis's friend Liam Thompson.
The closing arguments are expected to take all day.
Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.