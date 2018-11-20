'Murder for lobster' crew member released on day parole

A crew member of the Twin Maggies convicted of manslaughter in what became known as the "murder for lobster" case in Nova Scotia was released to a halfway house in June and intended to return to fishing, according to parole board documents.

In January 2015, Joseph James Landry was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of Phillip Boudreau. The captain of the boat, Dwayne Samson, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Landry, 71, received day parole about 2½​ years into his sentence, with the decision citing his age and lack of a criminal record as the reasoning for his early release.

It's unclear what will happen once Landry's six-month parole expires on Dec. 12. CBC Nova Scotia learned of Landry's release Tuesday and contacted the parole board to find out when he might have another hearing and the next steps, but has not yet received a response.

A community divided

Although the case is five years old, its shadow looms large in the memory of the small Cape Breton community of Isle Madame. The court heard about a killing the Crown called "brutal" but also about a fisherman who said he'd been pushed to his limit after repeatedly finding his traps had been cut.

Phillip Boudreau's body was never recovered. (Facebook)

The Petit-de-Grat, N.S., man was shot, gaffed and dragged out to sea by the crew of the Twin Maggies.

Boudreau's family opposed Landry's early release, but there were also letters of support submitted to the parole board from Landry's wife and children.

"Currently, both your motivation level and your reintegration potential are assessed as high," the board wrote in its decision. "Your behaviour has been described as positive overall. You have been maintaining consistent employment in the institution."

Parole for 6 months

According to Landry's application for parole, he indicated his plan was to reside at a halfway house and return to fishing. CBC Nova Scotia was unable to confirm if he's since returned to the water.

"Your case management team has recommended your day parole be granted for a period of six months," the decision reads. "lt is believed that you would not present an undue risk to society should you be released."

Landry has been ordered not to contact Boudreau's family.