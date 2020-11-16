Murder charge laid over death of Glace Bay man in Alberta

A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the death of a 27-year-old Glace Bay, N.S., man who was living in Alberta.

Police were called to downtown Edmonton on the afternoon of Oct. 31 to the report of a stabbing.

Jordan Turnbull died in the area of Alex Taylor Road after attempts to resuscitate him failed. Police have now charged Chaze Myron Johnson, 26, with second -degree murder.

Police say no other suspects are sought in Turnbull's death. He leaves behind his father, four brothers and two sisters.

'He loved and missed his family'

For the past 10 years, Turnbull fought addiction and desperately wanted to get clean, his obituary said.

"Jordan's life is not defined by his addiction, he was so much more than that," his obituary reads.

"His real friends and family know the guy who would always answer your calls and texts, no matter how much trouble he was in or wasted he was. He loved and missed his family terribly."

Turnbull was remembered for his sense of humour, having often made jokes on his calls from jail.

Family members say Turnbull fully owned his problems and was ashamed of what he had become.

A Nov. 3 autopsy conducted in Edmonton determined his death was the result of sharp force injury.

Edmonton police have not revealed a motive in Turnbull's slaying.

Turnbull's family is encouraging the public to perform acts of kindness in his honour.

