Man charged with murder in Dartmouth woman's 2018 death

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 43-year-old man with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains in the death of a Dartmouth, N.S., woman who disappeared in 2018.

Owen Patrick Nelson, of Dartmouth, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 1100 block of Cole Harbour Road in Cole Harbour. He was remanded to appear in Dartmouth provincial court today.

On March 3, 2018, police received a report that Karen Lee MacKenzie had not been seen or heard from since Feb. 25.

Investigators treated MacKenzie's disappearance as suspicious and on March 13, Nelson was arrested in the Highfield Park Drive area of Dartmouth, police said in a news release.

He was subsequently charged with interfering with human remains, assault and two counts breach of probation in relation to MacKenzie's disappearance.

Owen Patrick Nelson is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains. (Facebook)

Police are asking anyone with information about MacKenzie's murder to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers.

Halifax Regional Police will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. today to answer questions about the case.