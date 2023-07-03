'Letting the world smile': Mural in Berwick adds message of diversity and inclusion

A new mural celebrating diversity and inclusion is adding a splash of colour and whimsy to the corner of Commercial and Cottage streets in Berwick, N.S.

The town is celebrating 100 years of incorporation this year.

Randy Sanford, who owns the building, told Erin MacInnis of CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Thursday that Berwick's mural committee has been commissioning the artworks for the past two years.

The committee has been asking building owners to offer up their walls to support the initiative, he said.

The new mural, which was still getting some last-minute touches, was already causing traffic jams as people slowed to have a look, Sanford said.

"They're calling it everything from amazing to cool," he said. "Everybody has their own perspectives. It's a wonderful thing. It adds quite a bit to the town, I think."

Open call for submissions

The mural is the work of Nigerian-born artist Ibe Ananaba. His proposal was chosen after the town put out an open call for submissions.

Ananaba is a Nigerian-born artist based in Halifax. (Erin MacInnis/CBC)

The Halifax-based artist was in a boom lift working on the mural in between spells of rain on Thursday, racing to get it done by Saturday.

Apple capital of Nova Scotia

Ananaba, whose background includes painting, art direction and fashion, said he wants the mural to unify people in the town.

"Berwick, as I got to know, is the apple capital of Nova Scotia and is ... opening up to welcoming people," he said.

"The whole idea is to reflect Berwick's soul, regardless of sex, regardless of age, regardless of belief, regardless of race."

The mural depicts a diverse group of happy people posing for a selfie. A Mi'kmaw person in the centre of the mural is shown holding up the phone.

Ananaba said he wants the mural to bring people in the town together. (Erin MacInnis/CBC)

Two other hands in the mural are, naturally, holding the town's emblematic apples.

Weather challenges

Ananaba said the rain proved to be a challenge but he prepared himself to work with whatever conditions he met on site.

When it rained, he said he would get off the lift and analyze the mural, looking for ways to improve it.

Passersby have been stopping to give him moral support and show how much they value what he is doing, he said.

"As an artist, I enjoy engaging my audience," he said.

"People out here have been warm, so this is me transferring that warmth on the wall, letting the world smile."

