Municipality of Shelburne to hold discussions around municipal reform

The Municipality of the District of Shelburne wants to explore ways to reform municipal government in its part of the province, and it's invited four other municipalities to take part.

"We have to continually look for ways to provide services in the most efficient and effective manner possible," said Warden Penny Smith.

Smith plans to host education sessions on what's called "municipal modernization" this spring.

Penny Smith is the warden of the Municipality of the District of Shelburne and is a former provincial Liberal candidate. (Liberal Party of Nova Scotia)

"We're hoping to have sessions that will speak to unification, amalgamation, dissolution and other options such as shared services," said Smith.

Officials from municipalities with experiences of those processes will be asked to present.

In 2020, the town of Windsor and the Municipality of West Hants consolidated and became the Region of West Hants.

In 2016, the town of Parrsboro dissolved and became part of Cumberland County. The town of Antigonish and the Municipality of Antigonish began exploring the idea of consolidation in September 2021.

The Municipality of the District of Shelburne tried to host an education session in 2020, just before the pandemic hit. The towns of Shelburne and Lockeport were invited.

The invitation has also been extended this time around to the town of Clark's Harbour, as well as the Municipality of Barrington.

Towns of Shelburne, Lockeport to have representation

The mayor for the town of Shelburne plans to attend.

"There's nothing on the table and there's nothing off the table, anything is possible and the status quo is also possible, '' said Mayor Harold Locke.

The town of Lockeport has also decided to take part in the session.

Clark's Harbour Mayor Rex Stoddard said the invitation will be discussed at the town's next council meeting on March 2.

Councillors with the Municipality of Barrington talked about the idea at a meeting on Feb. 11, but have not yet made a decision.

