Municipality could grant $250K to Halifax's 1st hospice

Although the audit and finance committee has approved the grant, regional council will have the final say if the Hospice Halifax gets the money. The hospice society is building a 10-bed centre in Halifax's south end.

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Hospice Halifax is building a 10-bed centre by the Atlantic School of Theology. The society is aiming to open by the end of 2018. This is what the construction site looked like Sept. 3, 2018. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Halifax's audit and finance committee voted in favour of a $250,000 grant Wednesday for a local hospice society.

The Hospice Society of Greater Halifax, also known as Halifax Hospice, is building a 10-bed centre for people who are terminally ill.

It signed a long-term lease agreement with the Atlantic School of Theology in the south end. It will be the municipality's first hospice with the society aiming to have it open by the end of the year.

The society asked the municipality for $1 million paid out over two years, but finance officials recommended declining the request. They pointed out that health care is not a municipal jurisdiction and providing a grant would set a precedent for future health-care projects.

'We do have a role to play'

"It's not just the amount, it's the expectations that would be created," said Jacques Dubé​, the municipality's chief administrative officer.

Coun. Bill Karsten, the chairman of the audit committee, agreed with staff.

Karsten said long-term care facilities such as Ocean View Manor in Eastern Passage look after dying patients and also deserve assistance.

"They struggle, day in and day out, with no help from the municipality," said Karsten.

The 10 room, two-storey hospice will be located in south-end Halifax on Francklyn Street. (Hospice Halifax)
Regional council will need to approve a $250,000 capital grant to a new hospice under construction in Halifax. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

But Mayor Mike Savage said the hospice request was a one-time capital grant, not funding for daily operations.

Savage said he believes having a hospice centre is an essential part of a well-run municipality.

"I think one of the marks of a great society is that people not only have the opportunity to live a good life but also to have a good death," said Savage. "I think we do have a role to play."

The audit committee's recommendation needs approval from regional council.

