Bylaw on 'fierce or dangerous' dog breeds up for debate at Guysborough council

Councillors for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough will gather Wednesday afternoon to discuss the area's dog control bylaw, including its controversial sections on "fierce or dangerous" dogs.

That designation covers pit bull terriers, American pit bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, Rottweilers or any mixed-breed dog that includes any of those breeds.

Warden Vernon Pitts added the bylaw to the council agenda after hearing of the case of Chico, a nine-year-old mixed-breed dog who lives in Canso with a family of five.

The dog's owner, Carrieann Parker, says about two months ago, someone complained to the municipality that Parker had a dog that isn't allowed in the area.

According to the dog control bylaw, owners of fierce or dangerous dogs are in violation of the bylaw and can be fined between $100 and $600 or be jailed for up to 30 days.

The bylaw also states that the municipality can impound or destroy any fierce or dangerous dog without even notifying the owner.

Parker said about a month after the complaint, a municipal worker showed up at her door to take a DNA sample from Chico to determine what breed he is.

Last week, she received a hand-delivered letter from the municipality informing her that the DNA test showed Chico is predominantly American Staffordshire terrier and that she would need to find a new home for him outside the municipality "or we will rehome him for you."

'Maybe it's time to change the bylaw'

Pitts said it's time to revisit the bylaw, which has been in place since 1995.

"I want it brought to the table and let's have a discussion on it," he said. "Maybe it's time to change the bylaw. Maybe it's time to abolish it. Maybe it's time to reinforce it. I don't know."

Asked whether Pitts will ask council to repeal the bylaw, he said, "I'll see what council has to say. I'm a dog owner, I'll put it to you that way. Like, I wouldn't want anyone coming here and taking my dogs."

Pitts offered reassurance to Parker, saying "the dog is safe until this is decided by council."

"She don't have to worry about her dog. We're not going to harm the dog."

Pitts has served on municipal council for 24 years and voted in favour of the bylaw when it was created.

"At the time, that was the proper thing to do. That's what I felt, anyway," he said. "But times have changed."

Parker said she didn't know what breed Chico was when she got him as a puppy when she was living in Truro, and believed he was a Labrador mix. While she said she was aware there was a bylaw, she didn't know it was a ban and didn't realize she wouldn't be given a chance to prove her dog isn't vicious.

Parker said Chico is a beloved member of the family and has never been aggressive toward people.

"I won't get rid of my dog," she said. "If I have to, I'll move out of the community, as much as I don't want to.... I'm not letting him go."

Parker plans to attend the meeting on Wednesday.

