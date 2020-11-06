Former Lt.-Gov marks historic swearing in of CBRM's first woman mayor

A former Nova Scotia lieutenant governor says Amanda McDougall is making history in Cape Breton Regional Municipality as its first woman mayor.

Mayann Francis, who is originally from Whitney Pier, was the first Black woman ever to hold the office of lieutenant governor in Nova Scotia and was also the keynote speaker at CBRM council's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening.

In a pretaped video address, Francis congratulated McDougall for becoming CBRM's first woman mayor and called it historic.

"I regret that I am not able to be present to witness this exciting moment," the former vice-regal said.

Francis also stromngly encouraged council to make good decisions despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, climate change and systemic racism.

"You know, your role today as mayor and councillors are far greater today than what it may have been 20 or even 10 years ago, because we are living in extremely challenging times," she said.

"Leaders, regardless whether in private industry or three levels of government, must be sensitive and truly caring about all communities. You see, governments at all levels must be held accountable for the decisions they make."

Cape Breton Regional Municipality's town crier Allie MacInnis opens the swearing-in ceremony for newly elected CBRM council. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The evening contained both pomp and ceremony.

It was held at the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion on Sydney's waterfront. Each council member was allotted one table for friends and family and pandemic restrictions on distancing and masks were in effect.

The public was not allowed in and media were only allowed at the last minute, but the event was livestreamed on the municipality's YouTube channel.

The ceremony kicked off with CBRM town crier Allie MacInnis, and included a Mi'kmaw land acknowledgement and welcome from Jeff Ward of Membertou First Nation.

It also included prayers, an official report on the Oct. 17 municipal election by returning officer Deborah Campbell Ryan and signing of the oath of office by the new mayor and 12 councillors.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall says despite election campaign challenges, voter turnout increased by 11 per cent over the previous election. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

In her address, McDougall said 2020 has been "a strange year, to say the least."

"It has been a year of global pandemics, staying at home, finally busting out of our homes, trying to figure out what a new normal entails, and also fear of the unknown."

However, despite election campaign challenges, voter turnout increased by 11 per cent over the previous election, McDougall said.

The newly sworn in mayor congratulated the councillors, urged them to enjoy the evening and stay safe, and left them with a gentle reminder that work starts in the morning.

