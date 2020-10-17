Skip to Main Content
Full results: Nova Scotians elect mayors across the province
Nova Scotia

Full results: Nova Scotians elect mayors across the province

Get results for the 2020 municipal election in your corner of Nova Scotia

Get full results for the 2020 municipal election in your corner of Nova Scotia

CBC News

Voters across Nova Scotia have elected their mayors. CBC News is bolding the projected winners. 

Municipality of the County of Kings:

  • Shane Buchan
  • Peter Muttart
  • Jenn Kang

Region of Queens Municipality:

  • David Dagley
  • Brian Fralic
  • Susan MacLeod
  • Darlene Norman

Town of Amherst:

  • Ed Childs
  • David Kogon
  • Vaughn Martin

Town of Annapolis Royal:

  • William MacDonald
  • Amery Boyer

​Town of Antigonish:

  • Laurie Boucher (acclaimed)

Town of Berwick:

  • Donald Clarke 
  • Shane Spicer

Town of Bridgewater:

  • David Mitchell (acclaimed)

Town of Clark's Harbour:

  • Clay Kenney
  • Laura Ross
  • Rex Stoddard

Municipality of Colchester:

  • Christine Blair 
  • Bob Taylor

Municipality of Cumberland:

  • Jason Blanch
  • Murray Scott

Town of Digby:

  • Ben Cleveland
  • Maureen Hattie

Town of Kentville:

  • Sandra Snow (acclaimed)

Town of Lockeport:

  • Cory Nickerson (acclaimed)

Town of Lunenburg:

  • John McGee
  • Matt Risser

Municipality of the District of Lunenburg:

  • Carolyn Bolivar-Getson

Town of Mahone Bay

  • David Devenne (acclaimed)

Town of Middleton:

  • Sylvester Atkinson (acclaimed)

Town of Mulgrave:

  • Ron Chisholm
  • Lorne MacDonald

​Town of New Glasgow:

  • Nancy Dicks
  • Mark Firth

Town of Oxford

  • Gregory Henley 
  • Arnold MacDonald

Town of Pictou:

  • Jim Ryan (acclaimed)

Town of Port Hawkesbury:

  • Brenda Chisholm-Beaton
  • Archie MacLachlan

Town of Shelburne

  • Karen Harris-Mattatall
  • Harold Locke

Town of Stellarton:

  • Danny MacGillivray 
  • Darren Stroud

Town of Stewiacke:

  • George Lloy
  • Wendy Robinson

Town of Trenton:

  • Donald Hussher
  • Shannon MacInnis

Town of Truro:

  • Terry Baillie
  • Bill Mills​

Town of Westville:

  • Lennie White (acclaimed)

Town of Wolfville:

  • Wendy Donovan
  • Carl Oldham

Town of Yarmouth:

  • Charles Crosby
  • Pam Mood
  • Angie Romard

Halifax Regional Municipality:

  • Mike Savage
  • Matt Whitman
  • Max Taylor

Cape Breton Regional Municipality:

  • Chris Abbass
  • Cecil Clarke
  • Kevin MacEachern
  • Archie MacKinnon
  • Amanda McDougall 
  • John Strasser

Results were also posted for elections in 

