Full results: Nova Scotians elect mayors across the province

Voters across Nova Scotia have elected their mayors. CBC News is bolding the projected winners.

Municipality of the County of Kings:

Shane Buchan

Peter Muttart

Jenn Kang

Region of Queens Municipality:

David Dagley

Brian Fralic

Susan MacLeod

Darlene Norman

Town of Amherst:

Ed Childs

David Kogon

Vaughn Martin

Town of Annapolis Royal:

William MacDonald

Amery Boyer

​Town of Antigonish:

Laurie Boucher (acclaimed)

Town of Berwick:

Donald Clarke

Shane Spicer

Town of Bridgewater:

David Mitchell (acclaimed)

Town of Clark's Harbour:

Clay Kenney

Laura Ross

Rex Stoddard

Municipality of Colchester:

Christine Blair

Bob Taylor

Municipality of Cumberland:

Jason Blanch

Murray Scott

Town of Digby:

Ben Cleveland

Maureen Hattie

Town of Kentville:

Sandra Snow (acclaimed)

Town of Lockeport:

Cory Nickerson (acclaimed)

Town of Lunenburg:

John McGee

Matt Risser

Municipality of the District of Lunenburg:

Carolyn Bolivar-Getson

Town of Mahone Bay:

David Devenne (acclaimed)

Town of Middleton:

Sylvester Atkinson (acclaimed)

Town of Mulgrave:

Ron Chisholm

Lorne MacDonald

​Town of New Glasgow:

Nancy Dicks

Mark Firth

Town of Oxford:

Gregory Henley

Arnold MacDonald

Town of Pictou:

Jim Ryan (acclaimed)

Town of Port Hawkesbury:

Brenda Chisholm-Beaton

Archie MacLachlan

Town of Shelburne:

Karen Harris-Mattatall

Harold Locke

Town of Stellarton:

Danny MacGillivray

Darren Stroud

Town of Stewiacke:

George Lloy

Wendy Robinson

Town of Trenton:

Donald Hussher

Shannon MacInnis

Town of Truro:

Terry Baillie

Bill Mills​

Town of Westville:

Lennie White (acclaimed)

Town of Wolfville:

Wendy Donovan

Carl Oldham

Town of Yarmouth:

Charles Crosby

Pam Mood

Angie Romard

Halifax Regional Municipality:

Mike Savage

Matt Whitman

Max Taylor

Cape Breton Regional Municipality:

Chris Abbass

Cecil Clarke

Kevin MacEachern

Archie MacKinnon

Amanda McDougall

John Strasser

