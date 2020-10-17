Full results: Nova Scotians elect mayors across the province
Get full results for the 2020 municipal election in your corner of Nova Scotia
Voters across Nova Scotia have elected their mayors. CBC News is bolding the projected winners.
Municipality of the County of Kings:
- Shane Buchan
- Peter Muttart
- Jenn Kang
Region of Queens Municipality:
- David Dagley
- Brian Fralic
- Susan MacLeod
- Darlene Norman
- Ed Childs
- David Kogon
- Vaughn Martin
- William MacDonald
- Amery Boyer
- Laurie Boucher (acclaimed)
- Donald Clarke
- Shane Spicer
- David Mitchell (acclaimed)
- Clay Kenney
- Laura Ross
- Rex Stoddard
Municipality of Colchester:
- Christine Blair
- Bob Taylor
Municipality of Cumberland:
- Jason Blanch
- Murray Scott
- Ben Cleveland
- Maureen Hattie
- Sandra Snow (acclaimed)
- Cory Nickerson (acclaimed)
- John McGee
- Matt Risser
Municipality of the District of Lunenburg:
- Carolyn Bolivar-Getson
- David Devenne (acclaimed)
- Sylvester Atkinson (acclaimed)
Town of Mulgrave:
- Ron Chisholm
- Lorne MacDonald
- Nancy Dicks
- Mark Firth
- Gregory Henley
- Arnold MacDonald
- Jim Ryan (acclaimed)
- Brenda Chisholm-Beaton
- Archie MacLachlan
- Karen Harris-Mattatall
- Harold Locke
- Danny MacGillivray
- Darren Stroud
- George Lloy
- Wendy Robinson
- Donald Hussher
- Shannon MacInnis
- Terry Baillie
- Bill Mills
Town of Westville:
- Lennie White (acclaimed)
- Wendy Donovan
- Carl Oldham
- Charles Crosby
- Pam Mood
- Angie Romard
Halifax Regional Municipality:
- Mike Savage
- Matt Whitman
- Max Taylor
Cape Breton Regional Municipality:
- Chris Abbass
- Cecil Clarke
- Kevin MacEachern
- Archie MacKinnon
- Amanda McDougall
- John Strasser
Results were also posted for elections in
- Victoria County
- Richmond County
- East Hants
- Pictou County
- Municipality of Barrington
- Annapolis County
- Municipality of the District of Argyle
- Municipality of Clare
- Municipality of Digby
- Municipality of the District of Guysborough
- Municipality of Shelburne
- District of St. Marys
