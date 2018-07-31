Municipal councillor now wants to scrap ban on tobacco smoking on HRM property

A Halifax councillor has changed his mind and says the city should let people smoke tobacco on its sidewalks, but not marijuana.

Dartmouth Centre Coun. Sam Austin reversed his position of two weeks ago, where he voted for a bylaw banning all smoking and vaping on Halifax Regional Municipality property, including sidewalks, roads, parks and playgrounds.

"Cannabis is a recreational drug. I see it in the same way as we approach alcohol. You're not allowed to walk down the street drinking a beer; I don't see why you should be allowed to walk down the street smoking cannabis," Austin told CBC's Maritime Noon Tuesday.

The ban, which the municipality is aiming to bring into force on Oct. 1, has been controversial. Some have called it heavy handed, and at least one bar owner has wondered where his staff and customers will be able to smoke cigarettes.

Austin said response from his constituents has been mixed. Some love it, others think it a terrible idea.

He hopes to re-examine the issue at today's council meeting if there's enough time.

Problems for renters who smoke

Austin said it made little sense to ban all smoking and vaping, and then create hundreds of smoking-allowed sections. "It feels not very practical, and very bureaucratic."

He wants his colleagues to revisit the issue and consider limiting the ban to smoking or vaping marijuana on HRM property and letting people smoke tobacco as usual.

On his website, he added that the new bylaw would also make it hard for tobacco smokers who rent apartments to smoke legally.

He didn't have any suggestions about how bylaw officers might tell who in a group of smokers might be using marijuana and who might be using tobacco. But he said it was more about setting a standard than enforcing a bylaw.

"The enforceability of this is not going to be there anyway. What we're trying to do is set a community expectation," he said.

Austin said dog owners are rarely ticketed for not picking up after their pets, but that doesn't mean the bylaw compelling them to should be struck down.