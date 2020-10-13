Municipal politicians with eye on Province House weigh in on campaign challenges, advantages

Some of the 16 candidates with backgrounds in municipal politics who are running in the Nova Scotia general election say there are challenges and advantages that come with making the leap to Province House from council chambers.

"For me, it's 12 years training," Tom Taggart, the PC candidate for Colchester North, said of his longtime role as councillor for the Municipality of Colchester.

"There's no question it's a training ground to work with and support the public."

Most of the candidates with municipal experience are representing either the Liberal or Progressive Conservative parties in the provincial election. The Greens have one candidate with municipal experience, while the New Democrats have two, including Kendra Coombes.

Coombes, who is running for the NDP in Cape Breton Centre-Whitney Pier, said she doesn't believe municipal government should be considered a jumping-off point for provincial or federal politics.

She served four years as a councillor in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality before winning a provincial byelection for the NDP in Cape Breton Centre last year.

"It shouldn't just be a stepping stone to get somewhere else," said Coombes. "Municipal government has its own mechanisms and you have to have a real passion for the grassroots and wanting to solve the local issues."

Independence versus party

One major difference that is being considered is the independent nature of municipal politicians versus the party structure at the provincial and federal levels.

"When I made the decision to run, I did think very hard about the different ways you interact with your constituents," said Emily Lutz, a Kings County councillor since 2016 who's running under the Liberal banner in Kings West.

"There's baggage that comes with being part of a party, both good and not as good."

In the riding of Clare, two municipal colleagues are running against each other.

Ronnie LeBlanc has been elected to council in the Municipality of Clare since 2000 and has served as warden for more than 12 years.

He finds himself pitted against Carl Deveau, who ran successfully for councillor in Clare in 2016 after being encouraged by LeBlanc to put his name forward.

LeBlanc said he is working hard to get a handle on provincial issues, and experience working on doctor recruitment and rural internet expansion has helped.

"[Voters] have to have confidence in you, that you are willing to fight for them," he said. "Provincial issues are complex, but you can make a difference."

Deveau said he is having trouble embracing party politics.

"If it was up to me — and it's not and it's never going to be — provincial and federal governments would be arranged like municipal," he said.

"Everyone would run independently, there would be no parties, and we would sit around the table and fix problems."

