Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

Municipal byelection in Chester fills vacancy left by provincial election

The Municipality of Chester has selected its new councillor, after a position was left vacant by the provincial general election in August.

Derek Wells beat out two other candidates in the Municipality of Chester on Saturday

CBC News ·
Derek Wells is the new councillor for the Municipality of Chester's District 3, a seat formerly held by Danielle Barkhouse. (CBC)

The Municipality of Chester has selected a new councillor after a position was left vacant by the provincial election in August.

Derek Wells is the new councillor for the municipality's District 3, a seat formerly held by Danielle Barkhouse.

Barkhouse recently became an MLA for the Progressive Conservatives, leaving her councillor position vacant.

Wells defeated two other candidates — Jo-Ann Grant and Annette Collicutt — in Saturday's byelection.

This byelection is one of several that have taken place this fall to fill municipal councillor vacancies across the province after the provincial election.

The Municipality of Clare will hold a byelection to elect a councillor on Nov. 20.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now