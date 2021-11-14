Municipal byelection in Chester fills vacancy left by provincial election
The Municipality of Chester has selected its new councillor, after a position was left vacant by the provincial general election in August.
Derek Wells beat out two other candidates in the Municipality of Chester on Saturday
Derek Wells is the new councillor for the municipality's District 3, a seat formerly held by Danielle Barkhouse.
Barkhouse recently became an MLA for the Progressive Conservatives, leaving her councillor position vacant.
Wells defeated two other candidates — Jo-Ann Grant and Annette Collicutt — in Saturday's byelection.
This byelection is one of several that have taken place this fall to fill municipal councillor vacancies across the province after the provincial election.
The Municipality of Clare will hold a byelection to elect a councillor on Nov. 20.
