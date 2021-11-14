Municipal byelection in Chester fills vacancy left by provincial election

The Municipality of Chester has selected a new councillor after a position was left vacant by the provincial election in August.

Derek Wells is the new councillor for the municipality's District 3, a seat formerly held by Danielle Barkhouse.

Barkhouse recently became an MLA for the Progressive Conservatives , leaving her councillor position vacant.

Wells defeated two other candidates — Jo-Ann Grant and Annette Collicutt — in Saturday's byelection.

This byelection is one of several that have taken place this fall to fill municipal councillor vacancies across the province after the provincial election.

The Municipality of Clare will hold a byelection to elect a councillor on Nov. 20.

