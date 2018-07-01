Nova Scotia man with MS publishes autobiography a decade in the making

A new autobiography a decade in the making offers a glimpse into living with multiple sclerosis.

At 52, Richard Daury is the youngest resident of Queens Manor, a long-term care facility in Liverpool, N.S. He moved in when he was just 41, and as a way to pass the time began writing things down.

His years of work have turned into My Piece of Paradise in South West Port Mouton, a 62-page self-published book that will be officially released July 11.

It chronicles his life before and after he was diagnosed in his early 20s.

"I just wanted people to know, you deal with the cards you're dealt in life, maybe they're not really great but you make the best of them," Daury said by phone from Liverpool.

MS, an autoimmune disease that targets the central nervous system, affects Daury's speech, mobility and eyesight. He uses a wheelchair to get around, and says it's often hard to hold a conversation.

For the past year, Daury has been meeting with Jill Cole every week to fine-tune the manuscript. (Submitted by Jill Cole)

"It took about 10 years to write it. It wasn't a full-time job. I did it when I felt like it and things can be touch and go with me," he said.

When it became increasingly difficult to use the computer, help stepped in. Jill Cole works at Queens Manor, and calls herself Daury's co-editor.

"Richard's been talking about this book now ever since he started writing it. So, I mean all the staff and his family and the community, everyone has been aware of it, so people are thrilled," she said.

Daury jokes Cole had to decipher his "Port Moutonese" — jargon used by people who've grown up in the tiny fishing village 10 minutes south of Liverpool.

The book contains many photos from Daury's life. (Submitted by Jill Cole)

Daury spent much of his teen years outdoors hunting duck, a passion that eventually led him to a career researching ducks and geese with Environment Canada in New Brunswick.

"Obviously, I'd rather be outside enjoying the fresh air, but this is the next best thing," Daury said. "It's like bringing up details that I haven't thought about in a long time, but it's been fun to get them on paper."

He said the process of writing has helped him come to terms with his diagnosis and move into long-term care.

Alexander Doggett, a former principal in Port Mouton, has known Daury since his first day of school in 1971. The two kept in touch.

Doggett said Daury is an inspiration to the community.

Daury was diagnosed with MS shortly before he started his master's degree at Acadia University. (Submitted by Jill Cole)

"If your frame of mind is you're down in the dumps because of what life's dealt you, well, nothing is going to lift you up too much, but if you have a little bit of positive outlook, well, then you can make things happen, and that's what Richard's done," Doggett said.

The release of the book is a big deal, not just for Daury, but for his friends and family who've been waiting patiently to read it, said his cousin Murray Bowers.

It's unreal to think my thoughts are in a book now. - Richard Daury, first-time author

"With his MS, he thought it was unreachable to get this done, and I see the excitement in his face every time I see him," Bowers said.

There are just 50 copies that have been printed by a local business, but Cole said she'll likely have to order many more after the release party later this month.

"I feel great about it being complete and now I'm just enjoying the time in having the book in my hands," Daury said. "It's unreal to think my thoughts are in a book now."

