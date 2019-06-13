Mural project aims to show the bigger picture of Halifax's Mulgrave Park

When Jeremy Williams began his first mural project, it was to honour late friend Tyler Richards.

"When he passed away I felt the need to share his impact on the community, and now his mural means the world to us," said Williams, co-ordinator of the Paint the Park project.

Three years later, street art has transformed Mulgrave Park's outdoor space into a public art gallery, with huge murals painted on the sides of the buildings in the public housing development in north-end Halifax.

Williams is hoping to erect at least a dozen additional pieces this August.

"Our goal is to make Mulgrave Park the art hub of Halifax," he said.

Jeremy Williams started the Paint the Park project in Mulgrave Park, a public housing development in north-end Halifax. (Ross Andersen)

A diverse lineup of local and international artists will paint the murals, including one of Viola Desmond and another of the Bluenose.

Williams expects this summer's Paint the Park event to be the biggest yet.

He said this time it will reflect the people who live in the community. He said he wants to move past memorial pieces and focus on the future of his community.

"We're using the power of art to help project our youth into a positive way of life. We're changing communities and that's our priority."

The murals are painted on the sides of the buildings in the public housing development. (Ross Andersen)

Williams hopes the art will draw people to the housing project and break down some of the stigma around lower-income communities.

He believes if people start seeing the park differently, they will have a better understanding of the community.

His ultimate goal is to have the art revitalize Mulgrave Park and bring some much needed attention to it.

"If we get it to a point where Mulgrave Park is the go-to place for art, the quality of life in the neighbourhood will inevitably improve," said Williams.

This mural does not depict a particular person, but is meant to reflect the community back to itself, Williams says. (Ross Andersen)

The project will include the murals as well as a fresh coat of paint on the community's five kilometres of retaining walls.

The project will come with a price tag of around $24,000, almost half of which Williams hopes will be paid through a provincial grant.

There will be a public input session held at the Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre on June 20. Artists are scheduled to begin painting on Aug. 25.

