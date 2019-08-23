Mulgrave, Guysborough get cash from feds, province to upgrade infrastructure

The Town of Mulgrave, N.S., and the Municipality of Guysborough, N.S., have received money from the federal and provincial governments to upgrade their wastewater and composting systems, respectively.

Mulgrave will receive $2.9 million from Ottawa and $2.4 million from the province for a new wastewater treatment plant. Municipal funding will total $1.9 million.

"The current system is at the end of its life and will soon be out of compliance with regulations," Mulgrave Mayor Ralph Hadley said in a statement. "The new system will benefit our community and the environment for years to come."

The Municipality of Guysborough received a total of $1.3 million from the federal and provincial governments to construct a new composting facility that will annually process 10,000 tonnes of organic material. The municipality's share of the project is $499,000.

"It will be fully compliant with new regulations and will enhance the services we provide to 15 municipal partners in Cape Breton, Pictou and Antigonish counties," Warden Vernon Pitts said in a statement.

MORE TOP STORIES