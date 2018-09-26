Dartmouth mugger flees empty-handed after woman knees him

A mugger got the worst of it in downtown Dartmouth when a woman fought back, hitting and kneeing him and forcing him to flee empty-handed.

Halifax Regional Police said the man was hiding in the bushes as the woman walked on a path off Alderney Drive near the waterfront at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday.

They said he grabbed her and tried to take her purse, but that "the suspect fled the scene and did not get anything from the female."

Police described the suspect as white, between 45 and 55, and between 5-7" and 5-9" in height.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

