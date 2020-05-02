'Nerve-racking': Moving in the time of COVID-19 has its challenges

Packing up and moving can be difficult in the best of circumstances, but moving during a pandemic adds another set of challenges.

Katie Nelligan didn't move far with her partner and five-year-old son — from one house in her Elmsdale subdivision to another — but the move itself had some risk.

Nelligan and her partner were on a month-to-month lease and found themselves needing a new place in a hurry.

When they found a potential rental unit for April 1, they went to see it in person.

"It was a 2½-minute walk-through," she said. "Here's all the rooms, here's my card, we'll talk later. It was really quick."

'It was nerve-racking'

When Nelligan went back later to pick up the keys, she said the new landlord kept his distance. He told her his wife had been tested for COVID-19 and was awaiting the results.

"It was nerve-racking," she said.

Katie Nelligan of Elmsdale said her family had to break physical distancing rules to get help from family on moving day. (Charlie Neibergall/The Associated Press)

Although her former landlord refused to do a final walk-through of the house because of fears around the virus, Nelligan said she was still able to get her security deposit back in full.

But when it came to actually packing and moving, Nelligan said they "definitely" broke physical distancing rules by enlisting family members to help load and unload the U-Haul they rented.

'So much waste'

Lauren Nickerson moved out of her Halifax apartment on April 30. She said she saw many people on her block breaking physical distancing rules on moving day.

Nickerson said she was happy to have help from her dad, who is a professional mover.

"Honestly, I don't know what I would have done," she said. "I guess I would have had to break social distancing, and make my friends do it too to help me move."

Nickerson knew for months her lease would end on April 30, so she already had a new apartment lined up before COVID-19 reached Nova Scotia.

Lauren Nickerson and her 70-pound dog, Georgia, moved into their new Halifax apartment on April 30. (Submitted by Lauren Nickerson)

But it was significantly smaller than her old place and she ended up with a few boxes of extra dishes and old textbooks.

She said she planned to donate them but had to throw them out instead because donation centres are closed.

"That part really sucks, because there's so much waste," Nickerson said.

When her former landlord came to show her apartment to a prospective tenant, Nickerson said she felt "really uncomfortable." They agreed to do video tours instead.

Provincial guidelines

On April 20, the government of Nova Scotia outlined how landlords and tenants can safely conduct rental showings during the pandemic.

The list includes disinfecting all surfaces before and after, wearing non-medical face masks, maintaining a distance of two metres and opening cupboards in advance to minimize touching.

CBC News reached out to Residential Tenancies Nova Scotia but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

