Move to phone, video appointments helping health-care workers during pandemic

Health-care providers across the province are moving to more telephone or video-conference appointments with patients as COVID-19 reduces face-to-face contact.

With limitations in public spaces, doctors offices have had to limit the number of people coming in for appointments, with the president of Doctors Nova Scotia saying it has been a long time coming.

Dr. Gary Ernest said many family doctors stayed away from telemedicine in the past because the rules associated with billing and organizing telephone visits were cumbersome.

With upwards of 2,400 doctors in the province, Ernest said many are now making the move.

"It's simple, it's straightforward and it's good for the public," said Ernest, adding patients love it. "They don't have to leave their homes, they save money, they don't have to find someone to take them in."

Those suffering from chronic diseases and diabetes are the most common appointment that can be done over the phone. Ernest said those checks can me made in conversation.

As well, the provincial government announced that pharmacists can now renew prescriptions for most medications and the province will cover the assessment fee.

Pharmacists in Nova Scotia can do independent assessments for urinary-tract infections, contraception and shingles.

Telepsychology also on the rise

For psychologists, Jeannette Kennedy said the addition of telepsychology has been welcomed by some, but many clients still need face-to-face contact.

Kennedy, the president of the Association of Psychologists of Nova Scotia, said providing service through technology has benefits for those living in rural communities.

However, in a crisis, the safety of a psychologist's office is often necessary, she said.

For now, Kennedy says many of her clients are OK with the switch, but it could be a matter of time before many vulnerable citizens turn to hospitals.

She suspects many who need the care of a psychologist, but can't receive it, could head to hospitals, which Kennedy says is not recommended as local hospitals become inundated with patients.

Kennedy said she sees this option being sustainable in the long term for patients living in rural communities, but it might be short-lived.

"I suspect when the virus settles down that the insurance companies will want to go in-person, but it may shift," she said. "But maybe this will move to more telepsychology."

For Kennedy and Ernest, they believe the move to more telephone services is warranted given the times, saying it keeps themselves, their patients and staff safer.

