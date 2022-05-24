Mount Uniacke wildfire under control, DNR says

A wildfire in Mount Uniacke, N.S., that began Tuesday is now considered to be under control.

Local fire departments along with Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) were called to the scene in Hants County earlier in the day.

A spokesperson for DNR said the fire was about one hectare.

A crew remained at the scene as of Tuesday evening to monitor for hot spots.

Mount Uniacke is located about 38 kilometres northwest of Halifax.

