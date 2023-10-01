Proposed Mount Uniacke quarry expansion faces opposition from East Hants municipality

The Municipality of East Hants is opposing a proposed tenfold increase to the size of a quarry in Mount Uniacke.

The site, about four hectares, on Uniacke Mines Road could expand to 40 hectares if Northumberland Capital gets its way.

According to the Department of Environment, Northumberland registered for an environmental assessment in August.

On Sept 27, East Hants council voted to write a letter to the province in opposition to the proposed expansion.

Mount Uniacke Coun. Michael Perry said there are concerns about traffic volume associated with the quarry, potential effects on surface water and blasting that can be felt kilometres away.

"When the blast goes off, my house shakes and I'm [three] kilometres away," Perry said. "I've had my clock fall off the wall."

A loaded truck pulls out of the Mount Uniacke quarry. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Residents originally fought against the quarry's opening in 2015, but failed.

Byron Purcell, president of the Partridge Lane residents' association, said community concerns have come true. He said the truck traffic negatively affects Uniacke Mines Road — the only way to get into Partridge Lane.

"The road is terrible," Purcell said. "It gets to the point where it's not passable by car."

An environmental report by consulting firm WSP on Northumberland Capital's proposed expansion said truck traffic and blasting frequency will be largely the same as current operations, but added production will be market-driven and could vary.

Surface water

Another concern for the community is potential effects of the quarry on nearby waterways that include the Sackville River.

The WSP report said the majority of runoff is directed to a settling pond and that more settling ponds could be added as needed during a quarry expansion.

The report said water samples are collected monthly from a wetland downslope, and within 48 hours of rainfall exceeding seven millimetres an hour.

In the draft letter, East Hants acknowledged water quality has to meet certain parameters for industrial approval.

However, the municipality raised concern about the accuracy and timeliness of water testing if the quarry were to expand as more extreme weather events take place.

Growing community

Perry said Mount Uniacke is a "rapidly expanding bedroom community" as a result of urban sprawl from Halifax. "Concerns will only be magnified as the number of people increase," Perry said.

Northumberland Capital did not respond to a request for comment.

Environment Minister Tim Halman is expected to make a decision on the environmental assessment on or before Oct. 18.

