Forest fire burning near Mount Uniacke

A fire is burning in a wooded area near Mount Uniacke, N.S.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the call, according to fire officials with the Hantsport Fire Department, which is assisting with mutual aid.

Traffic is delayed on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke near Pentz Drive due to the fire, RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CBC News on Saturday afternoon.

"As the forest fire develops, and as more emergency crews can get back there to survey how big this fire is and where this fire is pushing toward, we'll have a lot better idea of whether or not evacuations are required," he said.

Traffic in the area is expected to be disrupted for several hours. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Members from Halifax District RCMP and East Hants District RCMP are also on scene. Marshall said the fire is inland, near Uniacke Lake, and crews are lined up down the road in the 500 block of Highway 1.

People are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to do their work. Updates will be available on the RCMP's social media pages.

Marshall said he expects traffic will be impacted for several hours.

There is currently a provincewide burn ban in Nova Scotia.

