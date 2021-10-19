Sex charges laid against Mount Uniacke man in child pornography case

RCMP have laid charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation against a man from Mount Uniacke, N.S.

Police said Tuesday they initially searched the home of Kevin Ernest Lavigne, 58, on Oct. 5 and charged him with transmitting and possession of child pornography.

At the time, the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit searched his home and he was released on conditions. But last Wednesday, Lavigne was arrested and the additional charges were laid, including making child pornography, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The alleged offences occurred at Lavigne's home during the period from November 2020 to July 2021.

Lavigne appeared in Nova Scotia provincial court in Shubenacadie by videolink on Tuesday. He will remain in custody until at least his next court later this month.

