Lower Sackville man, 58, dies in single-vehicle crash

A 58-year-old man from Lower Sackville is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Middle Stewiacke Thursday night.

RCMP say emergency services responded to a call about the crash around 9:05 p.m. on Highway 289.

Officers learned that a motorhome had been travelling down the highway when it left the road and came to a stop in a ditch.

The driver, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was taken to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Highway 289 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

