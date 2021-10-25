Motorcyclist dead after crash with SUV in Conquerall Bank

A 40-year-old Lunenburg County, N.S., man died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with an SUV travelling in the opposite direction on Highway 331 in Conquerall Bank, N.S.

In a statement, RCMP said the man was the only person on the motorcycle. He was taken to hospital, but later died.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were uninjured.

Conquerall Bank is located near Bridgewater on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

First responders learned of the crash around 4:40 p.m. AT.

A collision reconstructionist worked at the scene, and the road was closed for around six hours.

The investigation continues.

