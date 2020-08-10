Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cape Breton collision

A Nova Scotia motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries in a Cape Breton collision.

Around 3:10 p.m. AT Sunday, RCMP responded to a collision between a motorcycle and a SUV on Highway 105 near Prince Mine Road in Bras d'Or.

Cape Breton Regional Police, paramedics and a fire department also responded.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Glace Bay, was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries, before being airlifted to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The woman driving the SUV and a male passenger, both from Albert Bridge, N.S., were not hurt.

Highway 105 was closed to traffic for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst worked the scene. The road was reopened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

MORE TOP STORIES