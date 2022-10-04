Motorcyclist dies in crash in West Wentworth, N.S.

A 32-year-old man from River Philip, N.S., has died in a motorcycle crash in West Wentworth, N.S.

RCMP were called to Highway 4 at about 4:10 p.m. Monday after a single-vehicle crash. Officers determined a Suzuki GSX-R had been travelling on the highway when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

