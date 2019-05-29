Motorcyclist dies in Annapolis County accident
Highway 1 closed until late Tuesday as police investigate crash
RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident around 6 p.m. on Highway 1 in Belleisle.
RCMP, EHS and firefighters went to help, but the man died at the scene. Police are investigating the accident and the highway is expected to be shut until late Tuesday.