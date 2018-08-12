Motorcyclist airlifted to Halifax following collision with deer

A motorcyclist who hit a deer on a section of highway in Queens County had to be airlifted to hospital Sunday evening.

A portion of Highway 208 had to be closed while crews investigated.

Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday RCMP say they got a call that the motorcyclist had collided with the deer at Frank Lake, 48 kilometres north of Liverpool, N.S.

The motorcyclist was taken by LifeFlight to the QEII Hospital in Halifax with serious injuries. Police have not released any other details about his status.

As of 8:00 p.m. the road was still closed, and RCMP spokesperson Cst. Lori Thorne said it was not clear how much longer the closure would last.

"At this point we're not sure. Collision analysts were being called to the scene. So depending on what time they arrive and how quickly they're able to do their investigation, we'll determine how long the road is closed for," she said.

RCMP have set up a detour on Highway 208. Traffic travelling west of the collision scene is being re-routed along Highway 8 to Highway 210. Traffic east of the collision scene is being re-routed on New Elm Road to Highway 210.