Motorcyclist, 63, dies in crash on Highway 103
RCMP say a driver lost control of his motorcycle and hit the guardrail Sunday on Highway 103.
RCMP say the driver lost control of the motorcycle and hit the guardrail
A 63-year-old man from the Halifax Regional Municipality has died after a crash on Highway 103 in East River, N.S., between Chester and Hubbards.
RCMP said a motorcyclist had been travelling on the highway on Sunday evening when he lost control and hit the guardrail.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police received a report about the crash at 5:15 p.m.
The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
MORE TOP STORIES