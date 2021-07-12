Motorcyclist, 63, dies in crash on Highway 103

A 63-year-old man from the Halifax Regional Municipality has died after a crash on Highway 103 in East River, N.S., between Chester and Hubbards.

RCMP said a motorcyclist had been travelling on the highway on Sunday evening when he lost control and hit the guardrail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received a report about the crash at 5:15 p.m.

The highway was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

