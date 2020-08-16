Motorcyclist dies after collision on Highway 1

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a motorcyclist died after a collision with a four-door sedan on Highway 1 Sunday afternoon.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the RCMP, EHS and fire services responded to the crash in the Mount Uniacke area at around 2:45 p.m. He said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police aren't releasing anymore information about the motorcyclist at this time because next of kin have not yet been notified, Joyce said.

He said the driver of the sedan had non-life-threatening injuries and the vehicle's passenger was not injured.

Police shut down Highway 1 between South Rawdon Road and East Uniacke Road. As of 5:30 p.m., traffic was still being diverted to Highway 101, with diversion points at exits 3 and 4.

