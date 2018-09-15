Sept. 3 motorcycle crash in Hants County claims life of 2nd man

A Sept. 3 motorcycle crash in Hants County, N.S., that killed an Enfield man has claimed the life of a second person.

RCMP said the driver of a second motorcycle in the collision, a 23-year-old man from London, Ont., died Friday at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

The man was transported to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries following the collision, which involved three motorcycles.

The collision happened on Sept. 3 when a lone motorcycle rider travelling east on Wentworth Road near Windsor collided head-on with a motorcycle travelling west at 5 p.m., said RCMP.

The Enfield man who was driving the eastbound motorcycle died at the scene.

The westbound motorcycle was being driven by the Ontario man, and behind him was another motorcycle occupied by two people.

The driver of the second bike travelling west required transport to hospital via ambulance, and his passenger sustained minor injuries.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia