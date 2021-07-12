Motorcycle crash in Cape Breton kills Newfoundland woman
A 53-year-old woman from Newfoundland was killed after being ejected from a motorcycle on Highway 105 in Cape Breton, near the community of Hillside Boularderie.
RCMP say the 53-year-old was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed
RCMP say a 53-year-old Newfoundland woman was killed in a crash in Cape Breton on Monday.
Mounties were called to the report of a motorcycle accident on Highway 105, near the community of Hillside Boularderie, around 9:20 a.m. local time.
Cpl. Chris Marshall said the woman was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when it crashed. Both the passenger and the driver of the bike were ejected.
A 58-year-old man from Newfoundland survived the crash. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said the accident remains under investigation.
