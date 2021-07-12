Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Motorcycle crash in Cape Breton kills Newfoundland woman

A 53-year-old woman from Newfoundland was killed after being ejected from a motorcycle on Highway 105 in Cape Breton, near the community of Hillside Boularderie.

Erin Pottie · CBC News ·
RCMP say a woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Cape Breton. (David Bell/CBC)

Mounties were called to the report of a motorcycle accident on Highway 105, near the community of Hillside Boularderie, around 9:20 a.m. local time.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said the woman was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when it crashed. Both the passenger and the driver of the bike were ejected.  

A 58-year-old man from Newfoundland survived the crash. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said the accident remains under investigation.

