63-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash near Weymouth

A 63-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed near Weymouth, N.S., on Monday evening, according to the RCMP.

Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Highway 1 in the community of Saint Bernard.

It appears the man was riding his motorcycle around a bend in the road, lost control, went off the road and slammed into a ditch, hitting a concrete culvert, said the RCMP.

The man, who was from Weymouth, died at the scene.

Police do not believe weather conditions played a role in the crash. Their investigation is still ongoing.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours on Monday while police examined the scene. It has since reopened.

