Dartmouth motorcycle crash sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Police say a motorcycle was hit by both a car and van at Victoria Road and the 111 Highway in Dartmouth, NS.

Police say northbound Victoria Road is blocked to vehicle and pedestrian traffic

Marina von Stackelberg · CBC News ·
(Robert Short/CBC)

A 30-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving two other vehicles.

The collision happened at 1:40 pm on Saturday on Victoria Road near the 111 Highway in Dartmouth, NS, according to a release issued by Halifax Regional Police.

The motorcycle was travelling north on Victoria Road when it collided with a car in the centre/median lane. A van then collided with the motorcycle.

The northbound lanes of Victoria road are blocked to both vehicles and pedestrians. Traffic is being diverted to the 111 Highway. Police say the scene where the collision happened is expected to be blocked off for an extended period of time.

Police say they are investigating, but it's too early to say whether there will be charges. 

